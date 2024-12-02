[Money20/20 Europe 2025] Silverflow and Bolt direct card network connectivity

At Money20/20, Silverflow and Bolt announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming how ride-hailing companies process payments. This collaboration brings together Bolt's extensive market presence with Silverflow's innovative direct card network integration technology, promising improved efficiency and reduced costs across multiple markets.

The drive behind the partnership

Kaspar Loog explained that operating in over 55 markets with low margins and small transaction values requires extreme cost consciousness. Bolt's competitive landscape demands complete control over payment flows to maximise marketplace value. This need for operational efficiency and performance optimisation became the fundamental driver for seeking a direct integration solution.

Silverflow's game-changing approach

Anne Willem de Vries described how Silverflow’s platform simplifies the traditionally complex payment infrastructure. Instead of navigating through multiple payment service providers and acquirers in each country, Silverflow provides direct API connections to major card networks, including Mastercard, Visa, and Amex. This streamlined approach delivers faster processing, improved stability, and enhanced data control.

Future innovation and expansion

The partnership roadmap includes rolling out Silverflow's technology across Bolt's major markets in Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Both companies are exploring innovative features like tap-to-phone payments, where users can tap their cards directly on phones running the Bolt app, enhancing security and user experience.

Key takeaways

Direct card network integration eliminates multiple intermediaries, reducing complexity and costs.

The partnership enables Bolt to expand into new markets more efficiently using bin sponsors.

Shared company cultures and agile approaches strengthen the collaboration.

Future innovations include tap-to-phone technology for enhanced payment security.

The solution provides better data control and operational efficiency across all markets.

Conclusion

The Silverflow-Bolt partnership represents a significant shift in payment processing strategy for the ride-hailing industry. By bypassing traditional payment layers and connecting directly to card networks, this collaboration sets a new standard for efficiency and innovation in global payment operations.

About the author

Anne Willem (AW) de Vries, Co-Founder and CEO of Silverflow, leads product, commercial, financial, and operational strategy. With a degree in Applied Physics, he began his career at Bain & Company, then worked in Private Equity managing portfolios in the Netherlands and Germany. At Adyen, he gained cards payments experience as part of the acquiring team. AW combines sharp analytical skills with a strong drive for results across every role he’s held.

About Silverflow

Silverflow is the new standard in payment processing, designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.