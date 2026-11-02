Texas Banc Financial, parent of TexasBank, has agreed to acquire Haskell Bancshares, with Haskell National Bank to merge into TexasBank.

US-based Texas Banc Financial Corp. has agreed to acquire Haskell Bancshares, the holding company of Haskell National Bank. Once the deal is completed, Haskell National Bank will be merged into TexasBank. The price was not disclosed. The transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

Combining two community banks

Established in 1966, TexasBank holds around USD 2.5 billion in assets and operates across North and West Texas, including in the Dallas–Fort Worth area and El Paso. Haskell National Bank, founded in 1890, holds around USD 73 million in assets and operates two offices, in Haskell and Abilene. It reports total deposits of USD 64.84 million and had grown to 20 employees at 2 locations as of December 2025. The bank holds a national charter and is supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The acquisition extends TexasBank’s presence into Haskell and nearby West Texas communities, while giving Haskell National Bank’s customers access to the resources of a larger institution. After the merger, the combined bank plans to expand its treasury management and digital banking services for customers. Law firm Alston & Bird advised Texas Banc Financial on the transaction, while Hunton Andrews Kurth advised Haskell Bancshares.

Executives on the combination

Greg Dodds, President and CEO of TexasBank, stated that Haskell National Bank has built a long-standing presence in West Texas over more than a century, and that TexasBank aims to build on that foundation as it brings the two banks together.

Robert Howard, CEO of Haskell National Bank, described the combination as a partnership based on shared values and a common vision for the future. The agreement comes amid further consolidation among community banks in Texas, including Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp’s proposed acquisition of SouthStar Bank, which holds USD 1.35 billion in assets.