US banking institution JPMorgan Chase has closed a deal to buy UK-based pensions technology platform WealthOS, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Following this announcement, the acquisition is expected to deepen the bank's footprint in pensions, while also giving it the possibility to tap demand for retirement planning products as customers seek predictable income in later life.

JPMorgan indicated that WealthOS staff and operations are set to be integrated into its existing asset and wealth management business, as the bank will continue to focus on the development of digital transformation in global financial services. In addition, JP Morgan Personal Investing aims to leverage the technology capabilities of WealthOS in order to optimise its pensions offering, the memo added.

Accelerating the modernisation of legacy systems across wealth and retirement services

According to the announcement, private banking represents a large and competitive market in the region of the UK, shaped by the country's role as a global financial centre and home to a high concentration of wealthy individuals, family offices, and international investors. At the same time, the demand has also been supported by an ageing population, rising cross-border wealth flows, and an overall growing need for advice on succession, tax, and retirement planning, making the segment a steady source of fee income for banks and asset managers.

With this in mind, JPMorgan’s move reflects the growing demand from institutional and retail clients for integrated, transparent, and digitally accessible pension solutions. Furthermore, the acquisition aligns with JPMorgan’s broader push to expand its overall asset and wealth management footprint outside the US, particularly in the UK, where pension reform and consolidation are developing opportunities for technology-driven providers.

Through the process of combining WealthOS’s platform with JPMorgan’s scale, capital and global experience, the bank is expected to offer more efficient administration, improved customer experience, as well as optimised data capabilities for pension schemes and long-term savers. The financial terms and conditions of the transaction were not disclosed.