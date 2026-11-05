etoro has agreed to acquire Argentina-based fintech LB Finanzas, which it plans to use as its regional hub for expansion in Latin America.

Founded in 2018, LB Finanzas operates an app that lets individuals and businesses invest in US stocks, ETFs, crypto, and money market funds, and hold Argentine peso and US dollar accounts. The company serves hundreds of thousands of users and is regulated by Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV) and the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA). Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Building a local presence in Latin America

According to etoro, LB Finanzas has seen strong growth in its user base and trading volume, reflecting demand among Argentine retail investors for accessible investment products in a single app. The acquisition supports etoro’s plan to build a local presence in Latin America. Founded in 2007, the Nasdaq-listed trading and investing platform is used by millions of people in 75 countries.

Yoni Assia, Co-Founder and CEO of etoro, stated that both companies believe everyone should have access to the tools and knowledge needed to grow their wealth. According to Assia, combining LB Finanzas’ local expertise with etoro’s global scale and product range will help bring that offering to millions of people in the region, and the acquisition will allow etoro to expand faster across Latin America.

etoro’s fourth acquisition of 2026

Camilo Cristia, Co-Founder and CEO of LB Finanzas, stated that the company was founded on the idea that any Argentine should be able to invest using the same tools available internationally. According to Cristia, nothing will change for clients immediately, and joining etoro will bring more products and greater scale, delivered by the same team.

The deal is etoro’s fourth acquisition in 2026. The company agreed to acquire self-custodial crypto wallet provider Zengo in April, acquired Israeli crypto exchange Bit2C in May, and announced an agreement to acquire US brokerage TradeZero in August. etoro says it is pursuing both organic growth and acquisitions to support its expansion.