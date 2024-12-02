Reports from Chinese media have suggested that a financial technology company is in talks to acquire blockchain infrastructure from Abu Dhabi–based Venom Foundation.

If completed, the agreement would represent one of the largest transfers of blockchain technology into China’s financial sector. The negotiations are said to centre on Venom’s blockchain architecture and its possible integration into next-generation financial platforms. While company officials have not confirmed details, sources close to the discussions have indicated that an announcement could come as early as late 2025 or in the first half of 2026.

The role of blockchain in China’s financial policy

China has placed increasing emphasis on artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology as part of its plans to modernise financial services. Venom’s technology, which includes dynamic sharding to maintain high throughput and bridges to multiple virtual machine environments, is seen as compatible with those efforts. Moreover, stress testing earlier this year suggested the network could process 150,000 transactions per second with settlement times of under three seconds, according to Coincentral.

Compliance functions form a central part of Venom’s platform, featuring embedded know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering systems. It also has the capacity to issue state-backed stablecoins, a feature that aligns with Beijing’s interest in expanding yuan-based settlement mechanisms in international trade.

Analysts have pointed to a range of applications within the Chinese economy. These include improving supply chain finance, where small and medium-sized firms often struggle to access credit, and providing transparent records that could improve trust between lenders and borrowers. Further uses might include carbon credit tracking or the combination of blockchain data with artificial intelligence for risk assessment.

Large Chinese technology firms have previously incorporated external innovations to support cross-border services.