Bitget has agreed to acquire GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics (Thailand), a licensed digital asset exchange, to establish local operations in Thailand.

Crypto exchange Bitget has announced the planned acquisition of Thailand-based GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics (Thailand), a digital asset exchange and brokerage, through its interest in BTGT Management (Thailand). Under the proposed transaction, GMO Internet and its subsidiary GMO-Z.com Holdings (Thailand), among other shareholders, will transfer their entire shareholding in the company to BTGT Management (Thailand) or a designated entity at completion. Completion of the sale and purchase agreement is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions, and financial terms have not been disclosed.

Licensed entry into Thailand

GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics (Thailand) operates a licensed digital asset exchange and brokerage in Thailand. The acquisition would give Bitget a stronger operational presence in the country, drawing on the local company’s business experience and market knowledge. Once the deal is completed and the necessary regulatory approval for the change of control has been granted, Bitget plans to introduce its trading platform to Thai users through a locally operated exchange, in line with Thai regulations.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, stated that building a presence in a market requires local expertise, an understanding of the regulatory environment, and a long-term commitment. According to Chen, Thailand is an important part of Southeast Asia’s digital asset sector, and the acquisition gives Bitget the opportunity to establish local operations in the country. She added that the company’s priority is to build the right operational foundation while bringing its global experience and capabilities to the market.

Southeast Asia expansion strategy

The transaction comes as Bitget evaluates expansion opportunities across Southeast Asia, where demand for digital financial services is developing alongside evolving regulatory frameworks. The company states that its approach focuses on building local operating capabilities that support long-term participation in each market and meet jurisdiction-specific requirements.

Bitget serves more than 125 million users and offers access to crypto tokens as well as tokenised stocks, ETFs, commodities, foreign exchange, and precious metals, alongside an AI agent that assists with trade execution. Acquiring an existing licensed operator gives Bitget a local regulatory base in Thailand, although its plans still depend on approval of the change of control.