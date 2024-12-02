Xactus and Plaid expand mortgage verification options

Xactus has entered into a partnership with Plaid to integrate new data verification capabilities into its Xactus360 platform. The collaboration will incorporate Plaid’s Verification of Assets (VOA) technology, which complies with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), giving mortgage lenders access to expanded verification options.

Once completed, the integration will enable lenders to connect to consumer bank accounts through Plaid’s secure data-sharing framework. With user consent, lenders can obtain a detailed report that includes up to two years of transaction data, categorised inflows and outflows, account balances, and asset-derived income. The system is designed to maintain regulatory compliance while supporting faster verification processes.

Expanding access to real-time verification data

Representatives from Xactus said the addition of Plaid’s verification tools will provide lenders with better flexibility in how they manage and authenticate borrower information. They noted that the inclusion of Plaid’s technology within Xactus360 will help financial institutions verify assets more efficiently while maintaining a single platform for all verification types.

Officials from Plaid highlighted that the use of consumer-permissioned data is increasingly shaping how lenders evaluate risk and process loan applications. They explained that working with Xactus would help expand access to digital verification across the mortgage sector, allowing lenders to verify borrower data in real time and streamline loan approvals.

The solution will be available directly through Xactus360, alongside credit, income, and employment verification tools, creating a unified workflow for mortgage lenders. It will also be compatible with systems such as Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter validation service and Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor asset and income modeller.

According to Xactus representatives, the company intends to continue expanding its Intelligent Verification Platform through partnerships that improve automation and operational efficiency for lenders.