Visa Stay Secure Study has shown strong consumer awareness and adoption of digital payment security measures in Egypt, with 96% of consumers proactively safeguarding digital payments.

The ninth edition of the survey, commissioned by Visa, was conducted by Wakefield Research and involved 5,800 adults aged 18 years and over across 17 CEMEA markets. Sample sizes included 300 per market, with increased representation in Egypt (600), Pakistan (500), and Nigeria (500).

Visa Egypt mentioned that the country’s digital payments landscape is rapidly evolving, and consumers expect convenience and security. Consumer education remains key for fraud defence, and industry collaboration makes it possible.

Key findings of the survey

Consumers are increasingly more likely to spot red flags and verify the legitimacy of online interactions, with 69% of respondents saying they are suspicious of requests to reset their password or account details following a supposed security breach. Additional insights hint at an acceleration of digital payments in Egypt, with 76% of individuals surveyed stating they mostly or completely trust digital payments, even in the face of potential fraud threats.

Additionally, 86% of Egyptians surveyed expect to increase their use of digital payments in the next 12 months. This reflects a growing confidence in the technology underscored by convenience and safety. When it comes to susceptibility to fraud, 85% say they believe that their friends and family members would fall for a potential scam, especially if it's a text message asking them to verify account information. 69% are suspicious of such messages.

About 76% trust digital payments for their daily transactions, while 87% say they feel more secure when required to enter a texted code or click on a confirmation link from the vendor to verify their identity. 64% of Consumers in Egypt see digital payments as a fast and simple method when compared to other options, and 59% like that they allow them to make payments anytime, anywhere. Overall, 86% intend to utilise digital payments more over the next 12 months.

Visa has invested USD 12 billion in fraud prevention up until now, especially for creating AI-driven platforms that detect actors and stop their activity. These efforts stop USD 40 billion in attempted fraud globally every year. This drives Visa Protect, an AI-native, end-to-end suite of solutions that secures transactions on and off Visa’s network. This translates risk signals into multiple actionable insights, supporting faster and smarter decision-making.