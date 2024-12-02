OCBC Bank has introduced in-app calling functionality in its digital banking applications to improve customer convenience and strengthen fraud protection.

Retail banking customers will progressively gain access to in-app calls on the OCBC app starting in November 2025, following a successful rollout for corporate customers on the OCBC Business app in June 2025. These calls will be exempt from International Direct Dialling (IDD) charges, making them particularly beneficial for customers who travel overseas.

The bank anticipates that in-app calls will be especially valuable for urgent situations such as suspected credit card fraud, account security concerns, or other time-sensitive banking issues. Internal data indicates that retail and business banking customers collectively make over 8,000 calls per month to OCBC while abroad, highlighting the demand for secure, accessible communication channels.

Better security against fraud

In-app calling reduces reliance on traditional security verification methods, such as SMS One-Time Passwords (OTPs) and security questions, which are increasingly vulnerable to social engineering attacks and phishing attempts. The Singapore banking industry has recognised the growing limitations of these conventional methods, as personal information is increasingly accessible online and scam tactics become more sophisticated.

OCBC’s in-app calls operate within the secure environment of the OCBC and OCBC Business apps, requiring customers to authenticate through biometrics or access credentials, alongside digital or hard token verification. This two-factor authentication framework ensures that both inbound and outbound calls are conducted securely. Security questions are only used as an additional safeguard for high-risk transactions requested during the in-app call.

The in-app calling feature will also be implemented for outbound communications from OCBC’s retail and business banking contact centres, including anti-fraud teams. The bank aims to begin outbound in-app calls to business banking customers in the first half of 2026. By operating natively within the app, these calls are significantly harder for scammers to replicate, helping customers distinguish genuine bank communications from fraudulent calls.

In the first half of 2025, impersonation scams in Singapore surged to 1,762 cases, nearly triple the number reported in the same period the previous year, underscoring the need for stronger verification methods. In-app calling offers a secure, authenticated channel for communication, reducing the risk of fraud, restoring customer trust, and improving the overall digital banking experience.