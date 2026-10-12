Veriv has launched a financial verification platform and acquired bankVOD to support mortgage, audit, and government verification workflows.

US-based Veriv, which has offices in the US and the UK, has introduced its new platform and announced its first acquisition, verification provider bankVOD (BVOD Solutions, LLC). The combined business aims to unify financial verification across mortgage and lending, commercial audit, and government eligibility. Veriv is backed by Renvent Holdings and Sunriver Capital Partners and builds on a network spanning more than 70 countries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Combining technology and institutional relationships

bankVOD provides verification services to financial institutions, mortgage lenders, accounting firms, and government agencies, bringing two decades of institutional knowledge and direct connections with financial institutions. Veriv will combine these relationships with its patent-pending adaptive delivery technology to form the basis of a verification network designed to scale across industries and geographies. The acquisition gives Veriv an established base of requestors and responders from the outset, rather than building those connections from scratch.

The companies describe financial verification as one of the most fragmented layers of the financial system. While parts of the industry have digitised, workflows across lending, consumer verification, and government programmes still rely on manual processes that introduce risk, delay, and operational burden. Mortgage lenders have long used bankVOD for verification of deposit, and Veriv plans to build on this by offering lenders a single connection for wider loan file requirements, including quality control, re-verification, and income, employment, and asset verification. Beyond lending, the combined network supports commercial audit confirmations and government income verification.

Investor backing and automation

Both investors have experience across financial services, mortgage, payments and transaction infrastructure, and technology-enabled business services. Renvent Holdings’ portfolio includes The Mortgage Office and KensieMae, while Sunriver Capital Partners has invested in Vero and Deposify. Sean Dunlea, CEO of Veriv and co-founder of bankVOD, stated that bankVOD has spent 20 years building trust with requestors, responders, and their customers. According to Dunlea, verification has existed in silos for too long, and Veriv brings these workflows together onto a single network built to scale across industries and regulated environments.

Tom Friel, Managing Partner of Renvent Holdings, stated that financial verification is becoming infrastructure, and that as more financial decisions are automated, the quality and provenance of the underlying data gain in value. According to Friel, Veriv has the opportunity to become the infrastructure layer connecting institutions directly to trusted data sources, starting with the markets where bankVOD has built its credibility. The companies position the launch against rising fraud pressures and evolving regulatory expectations, as institutions seek to modernise verification without disrupting existing compliance frameworks, and as automated decisions increasingly depend on the quality of the data beneath them.