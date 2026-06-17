Tru Cooperative Bank has selected DataVisor's AI-powered fraud prevention platform, delivered through VeriPark's digital banking solution, to protect members across the full banking journey.

According to the official press release, the solution is delivered through a pre-integrated deployment within VeriPark's VeriChannel digital banking platform, building on DataVisor and VeriPark's existing partnership.

The arrangement represents an expansion of DataVisor's presence among Canadian credit unions, as the institution completes its transition to federal regulation. Tru, formerly known as First West Credit Union, is set to use the platform to detect fraud in real time across onboarding, login, profile changes, Interac e-Transfer transactions, and bill pay services.

Fraud landscape in Canada

The move addresses persistent fraud pressures across the Canadian banking sector. According to industry data, 13% of Canadian consumers experienced payment fraud in 2025, whilst 56% reported being targeted by fraud attempts in the second half of 2024. Fraud attacks commonly include unauthorised transactions, impersonation scams, stolen card and account data, and rising instances of synthetic identity fraud. Credit unions typically operate with smaller fraud prevention teams than larger banks, making enterprise-grade detection capabilities increasingly important.

DataVisor's platform operates on a cloud-native architecture that uses machine learning to detect fraud patterns in real time rather than retrospectively. The system aims to identify threats earlier in the customer journey whilst minimising friction and false positives that could affect member experience.

Strategic positioning

Darrell Jaggers, Chief Transformation and Information Officer at Tru Cooperative Bank, stated that DataVisor strengthens the institution's ability to detect fraud earlier across its digital channels, supporting a secure and seamless experience for members as the bank evolves its digital offerings.

Moreover, Yinglian Xie, Co-Founder and President of Technology and AI at DataVisor, highlighted the shift towards AI-driven defences as essential for financial institutions facing increasingly sophisticated attacks. The partnership with VeriPark extends DataVisor's reach within the Canadian credit union sector, where traditionally fewer institutions have access to enterprise fraud detection systems.

At the same time, DataVisor recently expanded its capabilities by launching Vera, a suite of conversational AI agents designed for financial crime prevention. Integrated into the platform, Vera enables fraud teams to move from analysis to action using natural language prompts whilst maintaining human oversight, auditability, and control across detection, strategy optimisation, investigation, and reporting functions.

The deployment underscores ongoing consolidation between digital banking platform providers and fraud detection vendors, as banks seek to integrate security into core platforms rather than operate isolated point solutions.