LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Promon have entered into a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening fraud prevention within mobile applications globally. The collaboration combines LexisNexis' ThreatMetrix digital identity, device, and behavioural intelligence with Promon's in-app protection tools, Promon Shield and Promon Insight, along with their associated telemetry.

Addressing fraud within the mobile app environment

Mobile channels have become central to financial transactions and customer engagement, and the companies said fraud attempts have increasingly shifted to target the mobile app environment itself. Methods cited include malware, overlay manipulation, device tampering, reverse engineering, and automated abuse designed to bypass security controls. This shift, according to the companies, requires organisations to assess not only user identity but also whether the technical environment in which a user is operating can be trusted.

Combining application protection with identity intelligence

The alliance is designed to address both the application layer and the decision-making process around fraud detection. Promon Shield provides in-app protection, telemetry collection, and deployment capabilities intended to secure mobile applications, while ThreatMetrix delivers digital identity intelligence and risk decisioning to help identify suspicious activity. The two companies said the combined capabilities are orchestrated through the LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform, which brings together app-level protection and identity intelligence to support real-time decision-making across the mobile customer journey.

According to the companies, combining these capabilities provides a more complete view of mobile fraud risk by strengthening the application layer alongside the signals used for fraud detection, with the aim of reducing blind spots in mobile app environments.

Scale and sector reach

Promon and LexisNexis Risk Solutions said their combined technology currently protects and assesses risk across billions of app installations and digital identities worldwide, serving organisations in sectors including financial services, payments, insurance, healthcare, and digital banking, where mobile trust is considered a critical operational requirement.

A company official at Promon said mobile security functions as a foundation for digital trust, and that combining app protection, risk detection, and behavioural insights with a fraud intelligence platform is intended to help organisations reduce fraud losses and improve the security of mobile experiences. A company official at LexisNexis Risk Solutions said fraud prevention increasingly depends on understanding the full context of a digital interaction, and that Promon's app protection capabilities are intended to complement the LexisNexis Risk Intelligence Network by strengthening the signals used to detect fraud across mobile environments.