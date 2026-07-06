NewsFraud and Fincrime

LexisNexis, Promon partner on mobile fraud prevention

PA

Paula Albu

06 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipmobile fraud preventiondigital identityapp security
Countries:
World

News on Fraud and Fincrime

LexisNexis, Promon partner on mobile fraud prevention

06 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Experian launches Identity Connect for digital verification

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Curve deploys BigQuery Graph analytics to counter fraud networks

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

UK banks launch voluntary digital identity verification pilot

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Google ordered to pay Klarna EUR 1.7 bln, including accrued interest

02 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Expert views on Fraud and Fincrime

AI is everywhere. Is it making your financial crime decisions?

12 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Security as immunity

05 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Consumable identity: reflections from EIC 2026 on building digital solutions people actually use

04 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From invisible protection to shared responsibility: the rise of collaborative fraud defence

03 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From the static mind to the mirrored machine

28 May 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
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