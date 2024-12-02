Sumsub and Approvely have partnered to embed automated KYC and AML screening into a unified onboarding and payments stack for regulated gaming markets.

The arrangement is designed to give gaming merchants a single, compliant path from user onboarding to transaction processing.

Gaming operators are contending with a combination of fraud typologies, including synthetic identity fraud, multi-accounting, bonus abuse, and organised first-party fraud, whilst simultaneously needing to deliver fast and secure onboarding for legitimate users. Maintaining consistent verification standards across multiple jurisdictions without introducing friction has become a priority for merchants operating at scale.

With this in mind, Approvely will embed Sumsub’s capabilities into its existing payments infrastructure, standardising compliance processes within a single operational framework.

From verification to checkout

The integration positions identity verification at the front end of the merchant onboarding flow, with Approvely's payment infrastructure handling transaction processing on the back end. For gaming operators, the intended outcome is a more consistent onboarding experience that does not interrupt the user journey, while meeting regulatory requirements across both US and international markets.

Through the process of combining Sumsub's international compliance coverage with Approvely's established presence in the US gaming sector, the partnership aims to reduce the volume of fraudulent or misrepresented accounts entering the payment flow. In addition, consistent KYC and AML screening across jurisdictions is also expected to reduce the need for manual review and close compliance gaps that can emerge when merchants scale cross-border.

A company official at Approvely noted that the two platforms already support many of the same operators, and that bringing them together was intended to deliver regulatory discipline without compromising the product experience for end users.

For Sumsub, the partnership reflects a stated focus on supporting businesses in compliance-intensive verticals: enabling them to onboard users, reduce fraud at the point of entry, and expand across jurisdictions without added operational complexity.

The combined framework is expected to provide gaming merchants with optimised confidence in their compliance posture as they grow into new markets, while keeping the user journey from account creation to transaction activity as streamlined as possible.