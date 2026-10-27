State Bank of India has reported a cyberattack in which 3,897 customer records containing personal information were leaked on the dark web.

State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web. According to the bank’s preliminary analysis, the exposed information included customer names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and customer (CIF) identifiers, and loan records. The records combine contact details with loan information, giving a fuller profile of each affected customer than contact data alone.

Investigation and expected impact

SBI has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to carry out a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the data leak. The bank’s statement did not specify when the attack took place, how the data was accessed, or whether affected customers have been contacted.

In a post on X, SBI stated that customer balances are completely safe. The bank does not expect the leak to have a material impact on its core business operations, financial performance, or business continuity. The exposure therefore concerns customers’ personal data rather than their funds.

Regulatory and fraud context

The incident comes amid heightened regulatory attention on cybersecurity in India’s banking sector. In recent years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pushed lenders to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks as threats targeting financial institutions have increased.

The leak also comes as scams remain a concern for Indian consumers. In research by Outseer, 34.4% of Indian consumers surveyed said they had been tricked into sending money to a fraudster, 30.8% said they had been targeted by someone posing as an authority, and 34.0% said they had been asked to install an app that would let a fraudster control their device. Personal details such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses are the type of information commonly used in such impersonation attempts.