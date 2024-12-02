SmartSearch and T-Tech have partnered to automate AML compliance in the accountancy sector through the use of the Practice Gateway platform.

Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on the process of simplifying and optimising AML compliance through embedded, automated verification workflows that were tailored to professional services firms.

The collaboration is set to integrate SmartSearch's robust electronic AML verification capabilities with T-Tech’s automation platform, Practice Gateway, which was developed in order to be widely used by accountancy firms to digitise and streamline client onboarding and compliance tasks. Through this process, the result expects an automated strategy that reduces manual data entry, accelerates verification, and ensures regulatory confidence without disrupting operational efficiency.

More information on the SmartSearch x T-Tech partnership

According to the official press release, through this integration, users and customers of Practice Gateway will be given the possibility to benefit from real-time identity and AML checks powered by SmartSearch’s triple-bureau solution (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). These checks were developed in order to be completed in a fast and secure manner, with pass rates of up to 97%, enabling accountancy firms to onboard clients quickly, remain audit-ready, and stay compliant with the latest AML regulations. This process is expected to take place within a single automated platform.

Through the strategy of embedding SmartSearch’s triple-bureau AML solution directly into T-Tech’s Practice Gateway, the collaboration aims to make compliance checks smarter, faster, and more secure, with automation at the focus of the initiative.

Furthermore, the partnership underscores the commitment of both organisations to providing the accountancy sector with smarter and more secure technology solutions. Together, they will focus on delivering a scalable and efficient way to manage compliance in an increasingly regulated environment, while also meeting the needs of clients and users in an ever-evolving market and prioritsing the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.