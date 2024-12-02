Customer verification platform Sikoia has entered into a strategic partnership with Finova to automate the manual review of broker-submitted documents for UK lenders.

Through this move, Sikoia and Finova aim to address common issues faced by lenders that increase costs, slow decisions, and cause friction. Integrating Sikoia’s AI-enabled document intelligence solution directly into Finova’s lending platform, lenders will be able to automate essential checks, such as verifying if a document meets application criteria and supporting more complex income and affordability assessments. This seeks to minimise processing times, reduce document errors, and enable underwriters to concentrate on higher-value tasks.

Sikoia and Finova’s partnership plans

The collaboration with Sikoia aligns with Finova’s broader strategy to incorporate AI and LLM technologies across its platform, increasing speed, accuracy, and the overall experience in the mortgage and savings process. During this initial phase, the two companies aim to focus on document handling, improving data quality, and reducing unnecessary back-and-forth between brokers and underwriters.

Furthermore, structured data, including income evidence, is automatically collected and displayed in an accessible format, enabling underwriters to make quicker and more informed decisions. The partnership builds on Sikoia’s momentum with banks, lenders, and brokers, following recent integrations with Experian and Tandem Bank. The move supports the company as it continues to expand its AI-powered customer verification solution across the financial services sector.

In the upcoming phases, Sikoia and Finova aim to extend these capabilities to the latter’s Broker CRM, improving document quality and compliance earlier in the mortgage journey. According to Sikoia’s officials, the collaboration with Finova seeks to mitigate the complexities associated with manual verification of customer-submitted information, which remains a significant bottleneck for lenders. By embedding AI into the lending journey, the two companies intend to augment the lending journey for underwriters and customers.