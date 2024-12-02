FrankieOne and Daon partner on identity verification

FrankieOne and Daon have formed a partnership to deliver a new identity orchestration platform designed to counter AI-driven fraud.

The collaboration integrates Daon’s biometric and document verification tools into FrankieOne’s single API framework, allowing organisations to apply a range of liveness detection and anti-spoofing measures while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The rise of deepfakes, synthetic identities, and AI-powered spoofing has placed financial institutions, fintechs, and regulators under increased pressure. At the same time, expectations for quicker, low-friction onboarding processes remain high. Industry observers cited by the official press release note that this tension has driven demand for advanced verification and biometric solutions.

Addressing regulatory demands and fraud risks

FrankieOne’s orchestration layer already connects to more than 350 global data sources and verification vendors. With the addition of Daon’s identity expertise, the platform aims to give institutions the ability to adopt verification methods suited to their jurisdiction, customer base, and risk profile. The system is designed to meet requirements set by regulators such as AUSTRAC and APRA in Australia, along with international counterparts.

Officials from FrankieOne said that the decision to integrate Daon’s technology was influenced by its experience in biometrics, including its use of diverse identity document libraries and accuracy tested against NIST standards. They added that the combined system would allow regulated institutions to support verification checks as needed while supporting market expansion and compliance.

Representatives from Daon noted that the partnership gives their biometric and identity verification products a wider reach, with a focus on scalability and regulatory alignment. They said the joint approach makes it easier for organisations to select the most appropriate verification tools for their circumstances, balancing fraud prevention with user accessibility.