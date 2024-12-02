Vyntra has released a study at Sibos 2025, which indicates that European consumers value secure and resilient payment services more than faster transaction speeds.

The findings, published in the report ‘The Hidden Tension in Every Payment’, are based on a survey of more than 1,000 adults across Europe. The research suggests that industry assumptions about speed driving customer loyalty may be overstated. Instead, resilience and transparency appear to be stronger factors in shaping consumer confidence. According to the survey, two-thirds of respondents prefer secure transactions even if it means slower processing.

Findings point to resilience and trust as competitive priorities

Consumer expectations extend beyond transaction times. About 80% of respondents said they would consider switching providers if outages became frequent, while more than half expect less than an hour of total downtime per year. This reflects a near-zero tolerance for disruptions.

Trust also plays a central role. 9 in 10 participants said it was important to understand how their provider protects both money and personal data, suggesting that clearer communication on security measures remains a gap in the market. More than half of respondents indicated that additional verification steps are seen as reassuring rather than inconvenient, with fewer than 1% viewing them negatively.

A representative from Vyntra noted that consumers now assess payment services on more than just speed, and that repeated outages or security lapses can quickly erode trust. They emphasised that fraud prevention and operational resilience should no longer be considered separate functions but part of the same framework for building reliability.

The report offers banks, payment firms, and fintech providers a framework to align operational design with customer expectations. It outlines the risks of failing to address consumer concerns while highlighting opportunities for firms that can demonstrate resilience and security alongside efficiency.