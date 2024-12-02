Chargeflow has launched Chargeflow Prevent, a post-purchase, pre-fulfilment fraud prevention platform designed to stop fraud before it occurs.

Traditional checkout fraud tools screen only at the point of payment. Prevent aims to expand the screening process, operating at the gap between payment and fulfilment and closing the blind spot most fraud slips through.

The post-purchase, pre-fulfilment fraud prevention platform

Unlike CNP payment fraud, which is usually caught at checkout, friendly fraudsters bypass traditional fraud detection tools, leaving merchants exposed to unnecessary product losses, shipping costs, lost revenue, and increased chargeback rates. Post-purchase fraud and return abuse are fast-evolving threats to merchants, enabling customers to exploit return policies, dispute processes, or promotions after payment to obtain goods or refunds to which they are not entitled to.

Chargeflow’s solution uses machine learning and a global network of merchants to identify high-risk orders in real-time, enabling retailers to block solen card fraud, friendly fraud, and policy abuse. This can potentially reduce disputes by up to 90%. Leveraging Prevent, merchants can identify and block disputes at the source, reducing operational waste, protecting the relationship with payment processors and ensuring they can focus on improving customer experience.

All orders receive a risk score with a recommendation to approve, verify, or cancel them. For high-risk cases, the system automatically validates both the order and the buyer through a verification process, adding an extra layer of defence that stops suspicious behaviour without immediately blocking the transaction, but rather alerting the buyer that their activity has been flagged. The majority of friendly fraudsters abandon their tactics once confronted, protecting merchants from losses while maintaining trust with genuine customers.

According to Chargeflow, Prevent was built to stop digital shoplifters before they cause damage, unifying merchants in the fight against the fast-growing threat while ensuring they can focus on serving genuine customers. Supported by the company’s AI infrastructure, the solution is protecting billions in annual GMV and reflects Chargeflow’s commitment to helping merchants recover from and avoid disputes.