AI-enabled platform for KYB/KYC lifecycle management Sinpex has announced that, as part of a Series A financing round, has obtained EUR 10 million.

Led by BlackFin Capital Partners, the round also saw significant participation from existing investors such as ACE Ventures and TX Ventures. Through its solutions, Sinpex aims to optimise business client onboarding and continuous KYB compliance, enabling companies to meet the regulatory requirements of the 2027 EU Anti-Money Laundering (EU AML) Regulation.

The newly acquired capital will be directed towards fuelling Sinpex’s expansion, solidifying the company’s position as a KYB automation platform operating across Europe. Additionally, the funds will be utilised to further expand the company’s presence in key international markets, including France and the Netherlands.

Expanding on this, the CEO and Founder of Sinpex, Dr. Camillo Werdich, said that this investment will enable the company to accelerate its objective of offering intelligent automation that meets rising regulatory demands while allowing payment service providers, ecommerce platform, banks, leasing, factoring companies, and asset managers to scale and meet customer expectations.

Also, with more resources, the company is prepared to grow across its core markets, expand its team, and push its technology forward so that clients meet regulatory requirements more efficiently while focusing on their business.

What does Sinpex bring to the industry?

As an all-in-one platform, Sinpex focuses on unifying every stage of the customer and regulatory lifecycle. The SaaS solution aims to optimise digital business client onboarding, including document acquisition, UBO identification, risk assessment, AML screening, ID&V, and ongoing reviews. Sinpex merges an extensible KYB data model across several jurisdictions with an AI-powered register and ownership analysis, which in turn leads to audit-ready reporting and optimal compliance outcomes.

With its solutions, compliance teams are set to be able to minimise manual work and boost consistency and regulatory strength, including readiness for the 2027 EU AML Regulation and assist KYB and transparency obligations across frameworks like AMLD5/6, PSD2/3, and DAC7.