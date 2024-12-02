SavvyMoney has joined Allstate Identity Protection to provide identity restoration services directly into the SavvyMoney Credit Score experience.

The strategic collaboration will enable financial institutions to deliver Allstate Identity Restoration solutions to consumers, providing immediate support in the event of suspected identity theft. With this move, the two companies plan to address a significant challenge that financial institutions currently face.

Optimising identity recovery

Embedding Allstate’s Identity Restoration services into the SavvyMoney Credit Score solution is set to enable financial institutions to deliver a clear path for their customers, starting with fraud detection and achieving full recovery, without developing internal restoration features. Also, the collaboration expands SavvyMoney’s existing credit monitoring and alert capabilities by linking members directly to Allstate’s white-glove restoration services when any suspicious activity is detected. This will offer financial institutions a solution that can support consumers in accessing immediate help in case of fraud.

Furthermore, the partnership will equip SavvyMoney members who suspect identity theft with access to Allstate’s restoration services via a digital widget included in their existing credit monitoring experience. Throughout the recovery process, members also get connected with a restoration agent, which, after obtaining power of attorney, can manage all aspects of the process on the user’s behalf.

By working with Allstate Identity Protection, SavvyMoney further solidifies its commitment to providing financial institutions with solutions that place growth and consumer trust at their core. Also, collaborating with brands such as Allstate Identity Protection advances the company’s position in the industry as a provider of secure and personalised financial wellness tools.

Joining Allstate Identity Protection in this strategic initiative comes on the heels of SavvyMoney’s USD 225 million minority investment from October 2025. The funding was set to support the company’s product development and market entry efforts, allowing it to better serve its primary community of approximately 1,500 financial institutions.