Riskified and Outpayce partner on airline fraud prevention

Riskified has integrated its fraud prevention and chargeback guarantee solution into Outpayce from Amadeus's travel payments platform.

Airline payments present a distinct fraud challenge. High ticket values, a high proportion of card-not-present transactions, and the appeal of travel bookings to fraudsters contribute to elevated fraud and chargeback rates. According to Riskified's own analysis, flight bookings over the past year were 14% riskier than the previous year, reflecting increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts targeting gaps in airline policies and processes.

Through the integration, airlines using Outpayce's platform will gain access to Riskified's machine learning-based fraud decisioning, which the company positions as more adaptive than traditional rules-based systems. The partnership also introduces Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee model, under which the provider assumes financial liability for approved transactions that subsequently result in chargebacks, offering airlines a degree of revenue predictability alongside fraud protection.

The arrangement is presented as particularly relevant for carriers operating in markets where chargeback volumes generate significant financial and administrative pressure, as well as for airlines seeking to expand into new territories with variable risk profiles. In addition, broader operational benefits cited include a reduction in manual review workloads and faster transaction decisioning at checkout.

Combined sector expertise is also highlighted as a key element of the partnership. The two companies state that their joint merchant networks, spanning airlines, online travel agencies, transportation providers, tour operators, and event merchants, provide concentrated travel transaction data that can improve the accuracy of fraud detection across the ecosystem.

First live deployment expected in 2026

A major Asia-Pacific international airline has been named as the first merchant set to go live with the integration during 2026. No further details regarding the carrier's identity or the specific timeline for launch have been disclosed. The initial deployment is intended to serve as a reference implementation for subsequent onboarding of other travel merchants.

The announcement reflects a broader trend in the travel payments sector towards embedded fraud management within payment orchestration layers, reducing the need for airlines to manage multiple point solutions independently.