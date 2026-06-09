iDenfy has integrated Smart-ID into its electronic identity verification platform, expanding mobile credential-based onboarding across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

According to the official press release, Smart-ID is built on the OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol and functions as a credential presentation layer that verifies an already established identity. Authentication is completed via two-step PIN entry or biometrics, and each transaction delivers verified attributes including given name, family name, and nationality directly from banking credentials, eliminating the need for manual document interpretation. Full name and date of birth are available as conditional attributes subject to configuration and user consent.

The integration sits within iDenfy's broader non-document verification framework. Businesses can configure the platform to automatically route users to an electronic ID verification path when document capture is unavailable or fails: for instance, due to image quality or lighting conditions, which iDenfy identifies as a recurring cause of session drop-off. The combined flow is available to existing iDenfy clients at no additional cost and can be activated through dashboard settings without new integration work.

Regulatory context

The timing of the integration is relevant to the evolving EU regulatory landscape. Under Regulation (EU) 2024/1183, the eIDAS 2.0 framework requires all 27 EU member states to make at least one EU Digital Identity Wallet available to citizens by 31 December 2026. The regulation also obliges banks, payment institutions, and electronic money providers to accept wallet-based credentials as a valid method for Strong Customer Authentication. Smart-ID's eIDAS High assurance certification aligns it with that framework, making its adoption by businesses operating across the Baltics increasingly relevant from a compliance standpoint.

In addition, iDenfy's platform currently supports over 16.000 government-issued documents across more than 200 countries and territories. The Smart-ID integration adds mobile credential-based identity verification to that coverage, giving businesses serving Baltic and broader Northern European users both document-based and mobile credential-based verification pathways within a single system. Cases falling outside automated parameters are reviewed by iDenfy's internal compliance team, which operates around the clock, including weekends and public holidays.