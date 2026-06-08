The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has seized Euro Exchange Securities UK amid concerns over money laundering risks and widespread compliance failures.

According to Bloomberg, the regulator intends to place the firm into special administration — a form of insolvency under UK law, and has filed for recognition of those proceedings in a US federal court. In addition, the court filings mentioned that the FCA is concerned about the 'high-risk nature' of some of the firm's customers and that its activities may have caused 'widespread breaches' of anti-money laundering rules. The regulator has also stated that Euro Exchange's assets 'may be linked to crime'.

Regulatory history and compliance failures

The FCA first began monitoring Euro Exchange in 2020, following concerns over 'weaknesses and inadequacies' in the firm's financial crime controls and its compliance with money laundering regulations. On 2 June 2026, the regulator imposed operational restrictions on the firm before deciding to pursue administration. Moreover, a court hearing is scheduled for 11 June 2026 to determine whether the firm will be formally placed into administration.

The action against Euro Exchange reflects a broader pattern within the UK's payments sector. Over the past decade, the FCA approved a large number of electronic money institutions (EMIs) to operate in the country, only to conclude in 2023 that many lacked adequate controls and posed risks to consumers. The regulator has since taken steps to raise standards across the sector, including introducing new audit requirements in 2025.

At the same time, the FCA stated publicly that the way Euro Exchange operated 'indicated there were significant risks of financial crime.' Separately, an insolvency official appointed by the watchdog noted in the US court filing that companies within the group's network, as well as its clients, had been linked to money laundering or the failure to prevent it.

The case underscores the continued scrutiny facing EMIs in the UK as the FCA works to address longstanding weaknesses in AML compliance across the payments industry.