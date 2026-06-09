Sphinx has launched a document fraud detection product targeting KYC, KYB, and proof-of-income verification workflows.

The tool, built internally after the company evaluated and rejected third-party alternatives, produces explainable outputs rather than binary verdicts, providing reviewers with evidence of how a document was produced, where it deviates from a known issuer's template, and what metadata reveals about its authenticity.

The launch comes as generative AI has materially lowered the barrier to producing convincing document forgeries. According to the company's own assessment, existing detection tools were generating excessive false positives while simultaneously failing to flag high-confidence fraud, placing compliance teams in a position where neither outcome was operationally sustainable.

How the detection engine works

Each flag generated by the tool is accompanied by a detailed explanation covering file production methods, template divergence, and metadata analysis. The approach is positioned as distinct from black-box model outputs: reviewers are presented with structured evidence rather than a confidence score alone.

In addition, according to performance data from one customer's document backlog, tested against that customer's previous vendor, the tool achieved 94.3% document classification accuracy, detected three times more fraudulent documents, and analysed over one million documents in total, identifying thousands of confirmed fraud cases.

One notable finding from live deployments is that the tool has repeatedly surfaced fraudulent documents that had previously passed review and remained within production environments for months before detection. This points to a gap in retrospective audit coverage that existing controls have not addressed.

Context and positioning

Sphinx, which is backed by Y Combinator and raised USD 7.1 million in a seed round in February 2026 led by Cherry Ventures, has focused its product development on compliance automation for banks and fintech companies. Its broader platform includes browser-native agents that handle AML alert review, KYB checks, and audit trail generation without requiring system replacements. With this in mind, the document fraud detection product extends this into the upstream stage of onboarding, where document authenticity decisions are made before a case reaches a human analyst.

Document fraud remains a significant operational risk for financial institutions. KYC and KYB workflows depend on the integrity of submitted files (identity documents, corporate filings, and income statements among them) and forgery at this stage can result in fraudulent accounts remaining active within production systems for extended periods, as the company's own deployment data suggests.