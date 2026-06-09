Token Security has launched Enzo, an AI-native application builder designed to turn identity data into operational workflows for security teams.

The launch addresses a persistent gap in identity security tooling. Over the past decade, identity platforms have grown capable of mapping permissions, discovering human and machine identities, and surfacing access risks across cloud and SaaS environments. However, translating that visibility into action has typically depended on manual processes, custom scripts, and spreadsheet-based workflows. Enzo is positioned to close that gap by giving security teams a programmable layer to build, modify, and share applications directly on top of live identity data.

Built on existing identity context

Enzo runs within the Token Security platform, which already aggregates identity context across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, DevOps, and AI agent environments. This means applications built through Enzo have direct access to live data covering access relationships, ownership, usage patterns, and risk signals, rather than relying on static exports or disconnected code generation.

Applications generated through Enzo operate in a sandboxed environment with tenant isolation, scoped credentials, and audit logging. They persist over time, can be updated through natural language, and are shareable across teams. In addition, the company states that no additional infrastructure, integrations, or procurement are required for existing Token Security customers.

In early deployments, teams have used Enzo to build access review and enforcement workflows, AI agent attack path analysis tools, anomaly detection and remediation applications, identity offboarding verification processes, and identity migration workflows for merger and acquisition scenarios.

Agentic AI adds urgency to identity governance

The timing of the launch reflects a broader shift in enterprise security. As organisations deploy agentic AI, AI agents are themselves becoming consumers of identities, with associated permissions, credentials, and lifecycle risks that require continuous governance. Furthermore, identity platforms are under increasing pressure to move beyond dashboards and reporting towards tooling that supports real-time operational response.

The announcement noted that identity represents the primary control plane for securing agentic AI, and that the challenge has not been generating code but securely connecting that code to live enterprise identity data, a layer the Token Security platform was already designed to handle.