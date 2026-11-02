NewsFraud and Fincrime

Revolve discloses payment card data breach in SEC filing

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

02 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
data breachdatafraud managementcyberattack
Countries:
World

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Revolve discloses payment card data breach in SEC filing

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

FCA secures High Court undertakings halting HTX crypto promotions

02 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Binance hit by USD 6.3 billion hack attributed to North Korean unit

30 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Checkout.com goes live with Visa Payment Passkey for merchants

30 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Accertify launches partner programme for payments and commerce firms

30 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Expert views on Fraud and Fincrime

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22 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Protected without noticing: why authentication should start with the customer

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Preparing fraud teams for the age of AI and agentic commerce

02 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Beyond the claim: why financial institutions need a formal scam risk management program

01 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The chargeback signal problem: why disputes and fraud aren't the same thing

29 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
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