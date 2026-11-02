Stefana Apetrei
02 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
Revolve discloses payment card data breach in SEC filing
FCA secures High Court undertakings halting HTX crypto promotions
Binance hit by USD 6.3 billion hack attributed to North Korean unit
Checkout.com goes live with Visa Payment Passkey for merchants
ThetaRay after Sibos 2026: AI-native compliance moves from pilot to production
Protected without noticing: why authentication should start with the customer
Preparing fraud teams for the age of AI and agentic commerce
Beyond the claim: why financial institutions need a formal scam risk management program
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