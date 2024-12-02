Regula adds mobile driver’s licence verification to ID SDK

Regula has added support for mobile driver’s licences (mDLs) to its Document Reader SDK, as digital identity credentials gain wider acceptance.

The update is aimed at organisations that need to verify digital IDs reliably as physical documents are gradually supplemented or replaced. Mobile driver’s licences are being introduced through platforms such as Apple Wallet in parts of the United States, alongside government-backed digital identity initiatives in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Although originally associated with driving privileges, mDLs are increasingly positioned as general-purpose digital identity credentials suitable for onboarding, access control and other regulated verification processes.

Mobile driver’s licences move beyond transport use cases

The expanded SDK is based on the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard, which governs mobile driver’s licences and is intended to ensure interoperability across different wallets, devices and jurisdictions. By aligning with this framework, Regula’s technology is designed to support verification without relying on proprietary implementations.

According to Regula, the mDL functionality is intended to operate in both physical and remote environments. Verification can be initiated using QR codes or NFC, with data exchanged via Bluetooth or NFC, depending on the scenario. This allows the same infrastructure to be used in settings such as border control, airport security, financial services onboarding and controlled-access facilities. The company also highlights applications in age verification, where confirmation of eligibility can be performed without exposing unnecessary personal data.

Representatives from Regula said the addition of mDL support addresses several shortcomings of physical identity documents, including susceptibility to loss, theft and forgery, as well as the tendency to disclose more personal information than required. They noted that mobile credentials allow selective data sharing, enabling individuals to present only the attributes needed for a given interaction while still meeting assurance requirements.

Further technical details on the SDK update are available through Regula’s published documentation and product materials.