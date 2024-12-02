US-based digital identity platform, Prove, has recently announced a strategic partnership with local private bank, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), to make onboarding faster and safer.

The partnership aims to enhance FNBO’s commitment to innovation by providing a superior customer experience. The privately held bank understands the critical role of technology in creating a competitive banking landscape today and is set to offer modern onboarding solutions for its large institution clients.

FNBO will leverage Prove’s pre-fill solution which has proven to increase onboarding speed by up to 79%, reduce abandonment rates by 35%, and even significantly reduce fraud.

What Prove and FNBO bring to the table

Prove’s pre-fill solution streamlines the entire onboarding process and ensures banks benefit from a measurable competitive edge. It is set to eliminate friction, boost application speed, and reduce fraud at the same time, so that customers can benefit from an improved onboarding experience.

According to FNBO officials, Prove delivers a unique approach to digital identity verification, focusing on three major elements – verifying device possession, looking for suspicious activity or reputation flags, and confirming device ownership.

FNBO is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, owning over USD 32 billion in assets and more than 4,000 employees combined. Throughout the years, the financial institution has fostered numerous lucrative partnerships across various industries, including retail, entertainment, travel, automotive, oil, etc. The bank specialises in offering personalised services.

At the same time, Prove Identity is a digital identity verification platform trusted by 19 of the top 20 US banks. Its solutions streamline onboarding efficiency and fight fraud.