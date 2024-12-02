Ping Identity has announced the expansion of its Universal Services, a new model that allows organisations to continuously safeguard trust across every digital interaction.

By leveraging Ping Identity’s Universal Services, companies will be able to go beyond authentication and establish, validate, and guard trust across digital interactions.

The move comes as impersonation attacks, synthetic identities, and AI-powered social engineering increase, putting pressure on organisations to go beyond basic authentication. Trust established at the login stage diminishes across onboarding, account recovery, help desks, and high-risk actions. This is when attackers are most likely to target. Additionally, large enterprises tend to operate multi-provider identity environments, with insufficient tolerance for disruption.

How can Universal Services address these issues?

Ping Identity aims to bring Universal Services to organisations and solve these challenges by providing continuous identity assurance across customers, workforce, partners, and non-human identities across any identity provider.

This move toward verified trust offers identity security, assurance, and fraud prevention through a single model for validating trust across digital interactions, prior to access being granted, during high-risk activities, and when risk levels change. By implementing this model, enterprises will be able to confirm trust before access is approved, reverify identity during high-risk processes, and dynamically adjust safeguards as risk levels modify.

Furthermore, as Universal Services integrate with existing identity providers leveraging industry standard protocols and APIs, organisations can solidify their security without being required to replace existing systems.

Additionally, provided through the Ping Identity platform, Universal Services function as a centralised trust and control layer that operates together with existing identity providers. The platform combines identity verification, risk evaluation, privacy-preserving zero-knowledge biometrics, orchestration, and fine-grained authorisation within one control panel. Among potential benefits and capabilities, Ping Identities mentions minimising fraud and account takeover rates, reducing operational costs by decreasing manual reviews and help desk dependency, optimising user experience through adaptive, risk-based friction, and improving identity security without requiring large-scale migrations.