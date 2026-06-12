Pagaya Technologies has filed a lawsuit against Klarna, alleging the Sweden-based BNPL firm misappropriated its AI-based point-of-sale loan underwriting technology.

The lawsuit, filed on 14 May 2026 in a US court, centres on Pagaya's allegation that Klarna `distilled` its core AI underwriting technology for POS loans over the course of a multi-year commercial relationship before cutting ties. The two companies had worked together since 2022, with Pagaya using its AI-driven platform to assess subprime customers on behalf of Klarna at the point of checkout.

Allegations of strategic deception

According to Banking Dive, Klarna's objective was to absorb Pagaya's proprietary methods, replicate the capabilities internally, and then remove Pagaya from the business it had helped build. Pagaya further alleges that throughout this period, Klarna misrepresented its intention to expand the partnership, leading Pagaya to continue investing in a business arrangement that, according to the lawsuit, Klarna never intended to sustain.

The lawsuit describes events in March and April 2026 as a turning point. On 25 March 2026, Klarna notified Pagaya of the termination of their commercial relationship, which a Klarna spokesperson described as an exercise of contractual rights. Klarna has categorically denied the allegations, stating it will defend itself against what it characterises as claims without merit.

Pagaya also points to public statements made by Klarna's leadership as supporting evidence. When Klarna listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2025, its chief executive is alleged to have downplayed Pagaya's role in the firm's underwriting operations during a recorded interview. At a February 2026 earnings call, the same executive described Klarna's consumer lending in the US as being built on the company's own systems, developed over two decades of risk management experience. Pagaya asserts these statements were false. On the same call, Klarna's chief financial officer noted that the company aimed to increase transaction volume within its own rails - a strategic direction Pagaya characterises as consistent with its allegations.

Industry implications