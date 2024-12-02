Dragos Cernescu
20 Jan 2026 / 5 Min Read
City of London Police launches national Report Fraud service
Makina Finance loses USD 4 million in ETH after flash loan exploit
Ping Identity rolls out Universal Services, a new model for scaling trust
Alloy launches perpetual KYB and risk tools for UK and Europe
Preparing for fraud in 2026: a strategic reality check for banks
From compliance to experience: what 2025 taught the iGaming industry for 2026
From patchwork to platform: why Europe is resetting digital identity
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright