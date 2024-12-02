OCR Studio has revealed its plans to demonstrate an AI-based document recognition system for augmented reality glasses at MWC Barcelona.

The technology, which has already been introduced by the company, is designed to process identification documents and machine-readable objects directly on smart glasses without requiring an internet connection or external data transfer.

According to OCR Studio officials, the system is able to run entirely on-device despite the limited processing power typically available in wearable hardware. Unlike other smart glasses solutions that rely on cloud-based processing, the software performs recognition locally using compact neural network models. This approach is intended to reduce latency and limit the exposure of sensitive data during document checks.

On-device ID recognition and regulatory considerations

The system supports identification documents from more than 250 issuing authorities worldwide, covering passports, identity cards and driving licences. OCR Studio representatives state that it can determine the issuing country, estimate the document holder’s age and flag potential signs of alteration, functions that are commonly required in know-your-customer processes across banking, fintech and logistics. In total, the software is compatible with over 4,000 document templates used in both public and private sector workflows.

The company also positions local data processing as a way to support compliance with data protection frameworks such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Saudi Arabia’s Personal Data Protection Law and China’s Personal Information Protection Law, as no personal information is transmitted off the device during recognition.

The AR glasses system builds on capabilities from OCR Studio’s existing products, including OCR BANK-scan and OCR MRZ-scan. This allows it to read payment card information and extract data from the machine-readable zone of identity documents. It supports current ICAO Doc 9303 specifications as well as upcoming next-generation MRZ formats, which introduce additional document codes and are expected to be adopted internationally in the coming years.