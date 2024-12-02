Norway-based NEXT Biometrics has received its first mass production order for China ID fingerprint solutions.

The request for NEXT Basalt FAP 20 sensors was made by an existing China-based OEM distributor, and the products will be integrated into China ID solutions to support banking use cases.

ID verification solutions

The initial order, requested in September 2024, included a USD 740,000 purchase for China ID sensors by the same distributor. The sensors were incorporated in new designs wins and integrated devices for the banking market in the region. NEXT mentioned that these orders strengthen its go to market strategy, showing that this type of technology is in demand in China’s banking and financial services industries.

The modern authentication solutions further gains momentum as an enabler for China ID products, and the company projects the demand to continue to increase. As the banking sector requires high security, speed, convenience and reliability, and NEXT is committed to offering these features to its partners and customers while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry and its high standards.

The company believes that the continued trust from its customers in the sector reflects the performance of its Basalt FAP 20 solution. The targeted annual volume for the deal is close to USD 74,000, with deliveries scheduled to start in Q3 2025.

NEXT’s Active Thermal technology utilises heat from the finder and 3D imaging to authenticate the user to enable better authentication speed and liveliness detection to detect spoofing attacks. The solution aim to minimise energy consumption and deliver better performance in varying light and environmental conditions. This technology is certified by Aadhaar, FBI-PIV, MOSIP Compliance and NIBSS, being implemented in countries such as Bangladesh, China, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, U.S. and Vietnam.