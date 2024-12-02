UK-based financial crime compliance technology provider Napier AI has expanded its partnership with international payment processing firm FreemarketFX.

The companies aim to improve the monitoring of cross-border financial transactions and reduce exposure to money laundering risks.

Under the extended agreement, Napier AI will serve as the primary transaction monitoring system for FreemarketFX. The platform leverages AI-driven technology to detect financial risks by analysing transaction patterns and identifying anomalies compared to global, local, or peer group norms. This enables financial institutions to flag unusual activity more efficiently while minimising false positives. Recent research from the Napier AI / AML Index 2025-2026 indicates that UK financial institutions typically handle between 250 and 300 money laundering alerts per day, highlighting the growing volume and complexity of compliance requirements.

FreemarketFX operates as a global payment processor, providing foreign exchange capabilities and simple payment infrastructure to businesses moving money across borders. The integration of Napier AI’s solutions aims to support FreemarketFX’s expansion into new international markets by improving operational efficiency and enabling the handling of higher transaction volumes with robust compliance oversight.

Data-driven compliance and AI Insights

Napier AI’s Insights module uses machine learning to detect behavioural anomalies in financial transactions, allowing compliance teams to focus on high-risk cases. The platform simplifies resource-intensive processes, including client due diligence, reporting, and alert triage. According to Napier AI research, implementing AI-powered anti-money laundering strategies could potentially return USD 3.3 trillion to global economies by automating repetitive tasks, reducing human error, and allowing compliance analysts to concentrate on critical decision-making.

The AI platform’s explainable decision-making framework supports financial institutions by providing clear rationales for flagged activity, which improves trust and transparency in compliance processes. By applying this approach, financial organisations can respond more quickly to suspicious activity while maintaining adherence to regulatory standards.