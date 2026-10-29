Napier AI has integrated LSEG’s World-Check On Demand into its transaction screening, letting firms screen payments against newly published risk data.

The integration, which has completed LSEG’s technology validation process, allows financial institutions to access World-Check risk intelligence through an API within minutes of its publication by LSEG analysts. World-Check On Demand is LSEG’s API-based delivery of its World-Check data, which covers sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), adverse media, and enforcement actions and is continuously updated.

Screening configured around risk

High-volume PEP and adverse media screening can generate large numbers of false positives. Napier AI Transaction Screening supports real-time screening of every payment, including against World-Check On Demand data, within workflows that institutions configure around their risk appetite, policies, and data sources. Firms can set screening rules by payment rail and customer risk type, defining which transactions require validation against World-Check On Demand.

World-Check On Demand also introduces a more granular data structure that supports risk-based screening configurations. Its machine-readable format can be used in automated and AI-driven workflows, while field-level source information provides clearer data provenance. As a result, institutions can choose to screen only against the sources relevant to their risk appetite.

Real-time data for faster payments

Greg Watson, CEO of Napier AI, stated that payments move in milliseconds and that sanctions and compliance checks should not slow them down, particularly as sanctions lists are changing more frequently. According to Watson, customers need real-time data that can be used in automated and AI-enabled compliance workflows, and the integration helps institutions meet regulatory requirements for a risk-based approach while reducing over-screening, false positives, and risk exposure.

Priya Nallan, Head of Product, Screening at LSEG Risk Intelligence, stated that effective payment screening depends on timely access to trusted risk intelligence and the ability to apply it in line with each institution’s own policies. According to Nallan, the integration allows customers to access newly published intelligence more quickly and use more detailed information within their existing screening workflows, while keeping institutions in control of their compliance decisions. Napier AI provides anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to more than 100 institutions through its Napier AI Continuum platform.