MoneyGram has announced its partnership with Oscilar to develop AI-powered risk intelligence solutions for global payments.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will focus on further optimising MoneyGram's AI-first strategy, while also delivering real-time risk intelligence across its global network to drive improved efficiency, agility, and performance.

In addition, the partnership will enable MoneyGram to optimise its platform with real-time, adaptive risk intelligence in order to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape.

More information on the MoneyGram x Oscilar partnership

According to the official press release, MoneyGram will continue to optimise its solutions through the process of embracing AI across its organisation. As part of this initiative, the firm will invest in improved intelligent infrastructure in order to benefit from smarter, faster, and safer outcomes.

Furthermore, the Oscilar AI Risk Decisioning Platform was purpose-built for continuous learning, real-time inference, intelligent feedback loops, and automation, as its modern architecture was developed in order to allow more secure and efficient customer experiences across every touchpoint. At the same time, through the process of unifying fraud, AML, and compliance operations on a single scalable platform, MoneyGram is expected to reduce cost and complexity while improving detection accuracy, decision speed, and readiness for developments such as its stablecoin-based offerings.

Oscilar's platform will also serve as the foundation of MoneyGram's risk infrastructure, while enabling automated decisioning, real-time rule optimisation, and fraud network detection. Furthermore, features like device fingerprinting and behavioral analytics are set to further improve protection against emerging threats.

Together, MoneyGram and Oscilar will focus on improving development that optimises the customer experience, enabling faster transaction approvals, fewer delays, and lower friction for trusted users, as well as delivering cost savings and regulatory confidence at scale. Key benefits of the partnership include an unified risk and compliance stack, cognitive identity intelligence (providing real-time digital identity authentication that analyses multiple behavioral and device markers to proactively defeat fraud, protecting every step of the customer journey), operational efficiency (developed in order to reduce friction for legitimate users and lower operational costs, allowing savings to be passed on to customer), as well as accelerated deployment, agentic AI decisioning (which allows real-time, adaptive risk controls that evolve with the threat landscape), comprehensive signal ingestion, automated rule optimisation (developed in order to feature A/B testing, shadow mode and automated rule deployment for continuous improvement), and optimised regulatory confidence (including improved audit trails and reporting fosters better alignment and trust with regulators).