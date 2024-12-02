UK-based fraud prevention service Cifas has partnered with Trend Micro, a cybersecurity provider, to offer JustMe.

As fraud accounts for 44% of all recorded crimes in England and Wales, the solution is a mobile app that aims to help protect people from identity fraud and online scams. The UK economy loses an estimated GBP 219 billion every year to scams, with consumers losing GBP 10 billion this year to online fraud alone.

Protection against internet scams

According to the Cifas National Database, identity fraud is the most frequently reported fraud type and is a persistent threat to UK consumers. JustMe unifies real-time identity monitoring with scam protection to offer users better control over how their personal information is being utilised, increasing visibility into what they can trust online.

Users are notified and can confirm in real-time if any actions submitted in their name are legitimate, including applications for credit cards, loans, and more. They will also be alerted for verification if they are targeted by a scammer or submit suspicious content, such as emails, social media posts, and messages.

For Cifas members, this launch allows them to take a proactive approach against modern digital threats, which are more and more challenging to spot and continue to scam consumers. The company’s partnership with Trend Micro aims to offer millions of individuals the tools they need to protect themselves from fraud. Combining the two companies’ strengths, the app reflects a commitment to protecting organisations and people from ever-evolving online threats.

Trend Micro expressed positive feelings about the rollout, saying that its mission is to take an active stance against identity fraud and online scams, supporting individuals in self-protection. In the company’s eyes, Cifas’s membership is poised to stop cybercrime from causing further harm, and JustMe is a simple yet powerful solution intended to offer peace of mind for consumers.