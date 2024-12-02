New research from Mangopay’s global fraud detection solution, Nethone, shows that the UK online platforms are among the most frequently attacked, with fraud becoming a prominent problem.

As online fraud pressure is rising to record levels, UK’s online platforms may be among the easiest to breach. According to Nethone, there has been a 48% year-on-year rise in fraud checks in the country alone, with fraud checks exceeding 400 million per month in 2025.

Mobility, travel, fintech, and gaming platforms have become fraudsters’ preferred targets, with spikes in attacks around promotions, campaigns, and peak booking periods.

Additional stats from Mangopay’s research

According to the payments platform, from January to July 2025, Nethone processed an average of 470 million inquiries per month (events assessed for fraud risks, including logins, sign-ups, and transactions), as opposed to only 300 million during the same period in 2024.

Geographically, the UK has become one of the most targeted hubs for online fraud, together with France, Germany, and Spain. Among the ecommerce platforms investigated for fraud events across the year, travel and mobility platforms attract fraud spikes during the summer holidays, while fintech platforms show surges only in specific months. By comparison, gaming platforms follow a similar pattern and are being targeted by fraudsters during promotional campaigns.

Unfortunately, fraud is no longer a season threat but has shifted into an all-years hurdle, adding pressure to European platforms. The most common types of fraud remain refund abuse and promo fraud, with retailers supporting the increasing costs and risks of doing business online.

More information about Mangopay

Mangoway was launched in 2013 and boasts a wallet-based payment infrastructure specifically created for complex organisations. Its programmable wallet solutions help platforms increase their control over payments, ensure automate payouts, and perform secure transactions.

Mangopay counts for more than 250 million end users and over EUR 130 billion in processed transactions. Its dedicated fraud detection and prevention solution, Nethone, leverages AI to deliver in-depth analysis and precise risk analysis for merchants and fintechs.