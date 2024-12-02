LSEG Risk Intelligence has announced the launch of World-Check Verify, powered by AWS, to embed compliance directly into payment and onboarding flows.

Following this announcement, the cloud-native screening API is set to deliver instant and secure checks without disrupting speed or customer experience. The product is expected to also optimise the manner in which financial institutions meet the demands of the current fast-moving digital economy.

In addition, World-Check Verify will enable enterprises to screen at scale, with optimised speed, reliability, and privacy safeguards. This represents a critical need as instant payments, Embedded Finance, and regulatory demands like the EU Instant Payments regulation aim to further develop compliance expectations.

More information on LSEG’s launch of World-Check Verify with AWS

According to the official press release, World-Check Verify will provide real-time screening against LSEG’s trusted World-Check data, enabling embedded, low-latency screening checks within payment and onboarding workflows, highly available infrastructure made for digital platforms and neobanks, data sovereignty safeguarded through a secure, scalable, cloud-native architecture powered by AWS, as well as resilience and performance for enterprise and cross-border needs, and efficiency with flexible integration, precise screening, and policy alignment through improved configuration.

The World Check Verify solution was developed from the combination of AWS's cloud infrastructure and LSEG's World-Check intelligence, scaling instantly to meet demand spikes, reducing infrastructure overhead, and leveraging optimised analytics in order to transform the manual workload burden that institutions struggle with into an automated, efficient workflow. AWS's cloud capabilities will also help solve complex industry challenges so that financial institutions can improve and scale their risk management operations in a secure and efficient manner, while maintaining the market’s security standards as well. Furthermore, World-Check Verify will deliver trusted screening to clients, as well as optimise the way firms stay ahead of risk, reduce operational burden, and support compliance.

The launch follows the expansion of LSEG’s cloud partnership with AWS, which was announced in April 2025. This agreement was built upon an existing relationship between the two organisations, reflecting a commitment to cloud adoption across LSEG’s infrastructure and services.