Kyp.io has launched WebCompli, an automated compliance monitoring tool for gaming and payments firms subject to Mastercard, Visa, and FCA requirements.

The platform was designed to address the operational burden that compliance monitoring has historically placed on regulated firms. Under conventional approaches, compliance teams are required to conduct daily dashboard reviews, perform manual checks, and manage large volumes of alerts, a model that demands continuous headcount expansion as regulatory expectations grow.

WebCompli aims to shift that model through the process of running continuous portfolio risk evaluations across merchants and counterparties without requiring human intervention as a baseline condition. Rather than generating high volumes of alerts for manual triage, the system applies structured workflows to assess the quality of risk signals before any escalation occurs. Firms are notified only when a genuine issue requires action, as routine monitoring operates in the background without prompting daily logins or reviews.

Scalability without proportional headcount growth

According to the official press release, every decision, evaluation, and detected change will be logged automatically, with the stated aim of maintaining defensible audit trails for regulatory purposes. According to Kyp.io, this approach is intended to reduce false positives while preserving the standard of oversight required by regulators.

The platform specifically targets firms managing exposure under three frameworks: Mastercard's Business Risk Assessment and Mitigation programme, Visa's Visa Integrity Risk Programme, and FCA website monitoring obligations. These programmes place ongoing responsibilities on acquiring banks and payment facilitators to monitor merchant portfolios for compliance breaches and website changes, requirements that have grown more operationally demanding as portfolio volumes scale.

A key operational claim underpinning WebCompli is that firms can expand their merchant portfolios without a corresponding increase in compliance staffing. As regulatory scrutiny in the payments and gaming sectors continues to intensify, the ability to scale oversight infrastructure without linear cost growth has become a practical consideration for firms managing large or fast-growing counterparty networks.