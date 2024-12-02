UK-based Konsentus has completed its transition to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard for information security management systems (ISMS), meeting the industry-wide deadline.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022, the latest version of the globally recognised standard, reflects the evolving cybersecurity landscape and introduces optimisations aligned with today’s risk environment, including more detailed requirements around threat intelligence, cloud services, and data lifecycle management.

Additionally, Konsentus received certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 after an independent audit that covered the entire scope of the company’s services and systems. This certification is a key part of Konsentus’ overall risk management strategy and its commitment to enabling secure, compliant data exchange in the Open Banking and Open Finance ecosystem.

Understanding ISO/IEC 27001:2022

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an information security management standard that provides the framework for organizations to handle risks related to information security threats, including policies, procedures, and staff training. Additionally, the standard has been updated to address the evolving landscape of technology and information security, helping organizations protect their data and assets from cyber threats.

Among the benefits of getting certified to ISO 27001 are:

Avoid financial costs linked to data breaches, as ISO 27001 assists organizations in identifying and managing risks;

Attract new businesses and employees as the organization is committed to securing its information;

Comply with business, legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements, as many businesses are required to comply with various regulations.

Regarding Konsentus’s latest updates, in May 2025, the company launched its fully managed VoP service, aimed at optimising the way banks and PSPs complied with the upcoming Instant Payments Regulation (IPR) and combat payment fraud. Additionally, Konsentus enabled institutions to meet the October 2025 IPR deadline, as the VoP ensured that the name of a payment recipient matched the IBAN provided.