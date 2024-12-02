Kaufman Rossin and Synack have formed a strategic partnership to deliver AI-powered, continuous penetration testing for regulated enterprises.

The arrangement combines Kaufman Rossin's cybersecurity advisory practice with Synack's PTaaS platform and its global community of vetted security researchers, known as the Synack Red Team. The partnership is designed to move organisations away from periodic, manual security assessments towards a model that continuously tests against an evolving attack surface.

Addressing gaps in security coverage

According to the companies, many organisations currently test only a fraction of their total attack surface, creating a gap between perceived and actual security posture. Synack's platform covers web application, host, cloud, API, and AI and large language model (LLM) penetration testing, alongside attack surface management. Testing can be aligned to infrastructure changes, compliance cycles, and shifting threat landscapes without requiring organisations to change vendors or restart engagements.

Kaufman Rossin clients will gain access to the full Synack platform. The advisory firm employs more than 100 certified risk professionals holding credentials including CISSP, CISM, OSCP, and CRISC, and serves clients across the financial services, fintech, healthcare, legal, and technology sectors, all of which face significant regulatory scrutiny around information security.

The companies cite measurable outcomes from Synack's platform, including a reduction in the total cost per penetration test of up to 32%, an average saving of 22 days per engagement, and an acceleration of remediation timelines for high and critical vulnerabilities of 47% or more.

Strategic positioning

According to the official press release, for Synack, the arrangement extends its reach into enterprise accounts that require both technical testing capabilities and established advisory relationships. For Kaufman Rossin, the partnership adds a scalable, continuous testing layer to its existing cybersecurity consultancy offering, which is relevant given mounting compliance requirements across regulated sectors.

The partnership also establishes a foundation for joint go-to-market activity, through which the two firms intend to offer integrated security packages combining advisory services with ongoing testing and risk validation.

The growing intersection of AI-driven attack methods and AI-assisted defence tools is reshaping how enterprises approach security assurance. Continuous, platform-based penetration testing is increasingly positioned as a complement to traditional point-in-time assessments, particularly for organisations subject to frameworks such as those applied in financial services and healthcare.