Kaspersky and Codebase Technologies have signed a MoU in order to strengthen cybersecurity in digital banking and fintech solutions.

Following this announcement, the MuO will focus on the process of exploring opportunities for delivering integrated and secure digital banking and fintech offerings that are also optimised with advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

In addition, the partnership intends to combine Codebase Technologies’ Digibanc digital banking platform, as well as its implementation experience and regional market presence with Kaspersky’s cybersecurity technologies. With this in mind, the collaboration will focus on improving the security, resilience, and compliance of digital banking and fintech environments used by banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, and regulated entities.

According to the official press release, through the process of aligning the respective capabilities, both institutions will prioritise the process of supporting organisations in addressing cybersecurity risks associated with digital financial services, including protection of critical systems, fraud prevention, as well as protection of sensitive data and customer operations in increasingly complex threat environments.

Moreover, as financial institutions are operating in an increasingly complex threat landscape, where cybersecurity must be an integral part of digital banking platforms from the outset, the collaboration aims to explore how optimised cybersecurity solutions can complement improved digital banking services in order to help organisations better protect their operations and customers. At the same time, the companies plan to assess opportunities in order to optimise the Digibanc platform with improved security capabilities that address regulatory, risk management, and operational requirements across target markets.

The MoU established a framework for collaboration and is expected to give Kaspersky and Codebase Technologies the opportunity to combine their services in order to better protect financial institutions and their customers from evolving cyber threats.