Jscrambler unveils AI assistant to streamline PCI DSS compliance

Jscrambler has launched an AI-based assistant designed to help organisations comply with the PCI DSS requirements related to script authorisation. The new tool, available as part of the company’s PCI DSS compliance solution, aims to make it easier for businesses to manage and justify the use of scripts on payment pages.

PCI DSS version 4.0 mandates that businesses maintain an inventory of scripts, authorise their use, and continuously monitor them to prevent tampering or e-skimming activity. Although these measures became mandatory in March 2024, implementation has been uneven across the industry. Many firms have relied on partial solutions, such as manual review processes or basic content security policies, while others have delayed full compliance until future audits.

Addressing manual processes in compliance

The AI assistant integrates automated insights into the script authorisation workflow, providing contextual analysis of each script’s purpose and reputation. According to Jscrambler representatives, the system can generate recommended actions such as approving, blocking, or restricting a script based on established compliance data. It also offers automatic text generation for compliance justifications and enables real-time interaction through an embedded chat feature.

Company officials said the solution was developed in response to growing concerns about the complexity and expense of achieving PCI DSS compliance. They noted that many organisations still depend heavily on manual authorisation processes, which can increase operational costs and leave potential gaps in oversight as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

The company stated that the AI integration aims to reduce administrative effort, limit human error, and provide more consistent decision-making in compliance workflows. Jscrambler’s representatives added that the enhancements are intended to support faster onboarding of vendors and quicker adaptation to changes in payment ecosystems.