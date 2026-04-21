JPMorgan Chase has announced the expansion of its USD 1.5 trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative into Europe.

The US-based bank said the move underscores its commitment to strengthening supply chains and supporting sectors central to innovation and economic growth. The initiative, which was originally structured around domestic priorities, will now carry a broader transatlantic scope.

Leadership and advisory structure

According to Reuters, the bank's global head of the SRI, alongside the chief executives for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will assume leadership, oversight, and accountability for the initiative across the region.

JPMorgan also intends to appoint a former chief of the UK Defence Staff to the SRI's external advisory council, subject to regulatory approval. The appointment signals an effort to integrate defence and geopolitical expertise into the governance of the programme.

Strategic context

The expansion comes at a time of growing concern among Western governments and financial institutions over dependence on external suppliers for critical inputs, including minerals used in technology and defence manufacturing. The SRI's European rollout reflects a wider trend of private capital being mobilised to reduce strategic vulnerabilities in supply chains across allied nations.

A company official cited the collective reliance of the US and Europe on unpredictable sources for critical minerals as a core motivation, framing the initiative as an economic and security imperative. The statement referenced shared interests in security, freedom, and economic growth as drivers of the cross-Atlantic approach.

The scale of the initiative, USD 1.5 trillion in financing and investment, positions it as one of the more substantial private-sector commitments directed at sectors with national security implications. However, the specific allocation across geographies, industries, or timelines for the European expansion was not disclosed in the announcement.