Germany-based Nexis has secured a majority investment from France-based InfraVia, with Tikehau Capital joining as a minority shareholder.

Founded in Regensburg, Germany, in 2009, Nexis has built its business primarily within the DACH region. The company has been recognised by industry analysts including Gartner and KuppingerCole across several identity-related categories, among them Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platforms (IVIP). Nexis currently serves more than 130 customers across the finance, insurance, manufacturing, and automotive sectors, including Munich Re, AXA, and Swiss Post.

The company's platform addresses the growing complexity large enterprises face in managing digital identities, a category that now extends beyond employees and contractors to include AI agents and other non-human identities. This complexity coincides with tightening regulatory requirements, including DORA, NIS2, and ISO 27001, which increase expectations around transparency and audit readiness. The Nexis platform combines identity and access management (IAM) with governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) functions, providing organisations with a single view of digital identities and aiming to make identity governance manageable for business teams rather than solely technical staff.

International expansion plans

With InfraVia's investment, Nexis intends to accelerate its expansion beyond the DACH market, drawing on InfraVia's experience scaling European technology companies. The existing management team will remain in place, with Dr Heiko Klarl and Dr Michael Kunz continuing as managing directors.

Klarl said finding an investor aligned with the company's international ambitions was a key factor in the transaction, noting InfraVia's track record supporting European technology companies. Kunz added that the partnership would extend the company's approach to identity governance to a broader base of organisations across Europe and beyond, incorporating automation and AI-supported decision-making into its offering.

Romain Favrelle, director at InfraVia, said the investment reflects the firm's focus on efficient growth in areas benefiting from AI-related demand, adding that InfraVia plans to support Nexis in growing its market footprint significantly beyond its current scale.

Market context

The transaction reflects continued investor interest in identity security and governance technology, an area shaped by the rise of machine and AI-agent identities alongside conventional human identity management needs. Regulatory frameworks such as DORA and NIS2, which apply across the EU, are contributing to demand for platforms that combine compliance reporting with operational identity management. The involvement of two private equity investors, InfraVia and Tikehau Capital, alongside continuity from existing shareholder Elvaston, signals a broader capital base intended to support Nexis's expansion beyond its established DACH customer base into other European markets and further afield.