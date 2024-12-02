iDenfy and Fifteen Soft have partnered to deploy identity verification and proof of address solutions for a football predictions rewards app.

The partnership addresses a growing challenge in the digital sports prediction space, where platforms offering tangible rewards are increasingly exposed to account fraud and duplicate registrations. According to data from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumer fraud losses in the US rose from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 12.5 billion in 2024, period during which account opening fraud, accelerated by advances in AI and synthetic identity techniques, emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories.

For platforms such as Fifteen, where users earn real-world prizes by completing prediction streaks across football matches, ensuring that rewards reach verified, unique individuals is both a security requirement and a condition for long-term platform integrity. The app also includes leaderboard features and social sharing functions, adding further incentive for fraudulent account creation.

Verification architecture and workflow

According to the official press release, iDenfy's KYC solution combines AI-based biometric face authentication with three-dimensional liveness detection. The system supports document recognition across more than 3.000 document types from over 200 countries, allowing users to verify their identity by submitting a government-issued document alongside a selfie check. The liveness component confirms physical presence and matches the individual against the submitted document.

The PoA service adds a second verification layer by confirming a user's residential address through accepted documentation such as bank statements, utility bills, or insurance records. Fifteen Soft worked with iDenfy in order to align these workflows with the app's mobile-first interface and reward-based structure. Moreover, flagged or ambiguous verification cases are reviewed by iDenfy's internal team of specialists operating on a 24-hour basis.

According to Fifteen Soft, the choice of iDenfy as a partner was influenced by the firm's willingness to customise verification workflows to the platform's specific requirements, as well as its technical flexibility. In addition, a company representative at Fifteen Soft noted that the firm sought a long-term partner rather than a standard verification vendor, citing iDenfy's ability to understand the product's specific challenges as a deciding factor.