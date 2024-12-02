Google settles USD 68 mln lawsuit over voice assistant privacy claims

Google has agreed to pay USD 68 million to resolve a privacy lawsuit linked to the operation of its voice-activated assistant on smartphones.

The settlement, which still requires judicial approval, addresses claims that the technology recorded private conversations without users’ consent.

The lawsuit was brought by smartphone users who alleged that Google Assistant occasionally activated unintentionally and captured fragments of conversations. These recordings were then said to have been shared internally and used to deliver targeted advertising. Google, which operates as part of Alphabet, rejected the allegations but opted to settle rather than continue legal proceedings.

The proposed class-action settlement was filed in the federal court in San Jose. A US district judge will decide whether to approve the agreement, which would bring the case to a close without any admission of wrongdoing by the company.

Claims focused on unintended voice activation

At the centre of the case were so-called ‘false accepts’, situations in which Google Assistant was triggered despite users not deliberately using its wake phrases. The assistant is designed to respond to specific prompts, but plaintiffs argued that misinterpretations led to unintended recordings of private speech.

According to the complaint, these incidents resulted in users later seeing advertisements linked to the content of those conversations. Google maintained that its systems were not used in the manner described by the plaintiffs and disputed claims that the recordings were employed for advertising purposes.

The settlement would apply to individuals who either purchased Google devices or were affected by false activations from 18 May 2016 onwards. As part of the agreement, legal representatives for the plaintiffs may seek up to one-third of the settlement fund, amounting to approximately USD 22.7 million, to cover fees and related costs.

Google declined to comment publicly following the filing. The case shares similarities to previous legal challenges faced by Apple over the handling of voice assistant data.