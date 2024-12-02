GoFun chooses iDenfy for KYC and AML solutions

iDenfy has partnered with GoFun, a gaming technology company which aims to offer a secure and transparent online entertainment experience for its own platform users.

GoFun will integrate iDenfy’s KYC and AML solutions to automate user onboarding and account opening processes, protecting the platform from scammers trying to find loopholes. The company wants a strong identity verification process to mitigate risks such as bonus abuse, identity theft, and document forgery.

AML and LYC solutions for the entertainment industry

GoFun chose iDenfy thanks to the company’s experience in helping gaming platforms. iDenfy’s identity verification solution offers AI-driven biometric facial recognition, automated document validation, and 3D liveness detection that allows GoFun to authenticate player identities in real time, ensuring that age-restricted games are only accessible to users who verify their identity, confirm their age, and complete the full registration process.

At the moment, the fraud prevention technology provider supports 3,000 document types from over 200 countries, helping platforms recognise any type of user data and scale compliantly and safely. The company’s API integration is flexible, supporting GoFun with high accuracy rates. Its AML solution that allows businesses to screen users against global sanctions and PEP lists automatically for quick and reliable screening.

All these features allow GoFun to have a better understanding of its clients. Sanctioned or high-risk individuals are rejected automatically and not onboarded to the platform. This makes KYC and AML check accurate and efficient without interrupting or disrupting the experience of legitimate players. Modern verification and risk management tools are crucial in any gaming ecosystem, and this approach allows the company to offer both entertainment and safety.

iDenfy applauds GoFun’s commitment to compliance and user trust, aligning with its mission to create safer digital platforms. Together, the two companies aim to contribute to the online entertainment industry with safe and regulated solutions.