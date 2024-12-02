Finastra and FintechOS have entered into a partnership aimed at simplifying how financial institutions onboard customers both online and in-branch. The collaboration focuses on improving account origination for small businesses and retail clients by integrating FintechOS’s low-code technology with Finastra’s Phoenix core banking system and MalauzAI Digital Banking platform.

The resulting solution is intended to reduce the administrative and verification delays that often accompany traditional account opening. By leveraging Finastra’s established core infrastructure and FintechOS’s configurable origination platform, institutions will be able to manage pricing, product tiers, eligibility criteria, and bundled services through a unified interface. These settings can then be deployed across web, mobile, and branch environments without repeated configuration.

Streamlining onboarding for community and regional institutions

According to representatives from Finastra, the integration supports smaller and mid-sized financial institutions that are looking to deliver consistent digital and in-person experiences. They noted that FintechOS adds a flexible product and pricing layer that improves personalisation and helps institutions extend existing technology rather than replace it.

Officials from FintechOS said the initiative responds to growing demand among banks for quicker rollout of new digital products. By linking its origination and onboarding platform to Finastra’s core systems, the company aims to help financial institutions accelerate development timelines while maintaining compliance and security standards. It’s worth noting that the solution will be available to shared customers, with early access offered through both companies.

FintechOS develops low-code, AI-enabled tools that allow banks and insurers to design and distribute financial products without major infrastructure overhauls. Finastra provides banking software and payment solutions used by institutions in more than 130 countries.